Surveillance footage shows no tampering of Tara Reid’s drink, Rosemont police say

The Brief Police say surveillance footage shows no evidence of anyone tampering with Tara Reid’s drink at the Rosemont DoubleTree hotel bar, noting a bartender covered her drink as standard procedure. Investigators are awaiting hospital records and chemical test results, and at this time no one is being investigated and no criminal act has been identified. Reid appeared disoriented and was hospitalized, prompting police to remind the public to never leave drinks unattended and to contact authorities if they feel unsafe.



Rosemont police said surveillance video doesn't show anyone tampering with actress Tara Reid's drink, after she claims she was drugged at a hotel bar and taken to a local hospital on Sunday.

Rosemont Police said the investigation is still ongoing, although no one is being investigated.

What we know:

Rosemont detectives have reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel bar, at the Double Tree at 5460 River Road, as well as conducted multiple interviews.

According to police, the footage shows Reid at the bar and a bartender covering her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice. But, the police said the footage does not show anyone tampering with or adding anything to Reid's drink.

Officials are still waiting for hospital records that could reveal chemical testing results.

At this time, no one is being investigated, and no criminal act has been committed, police said.

"While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended. If you ever believe you have been drugged or feel unsafe, please reach out to local authorities," police said in a statement.

The backstory:

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Reid, who was in the Chicago area for Comic Con, appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair on Sunday. She was slurring her words and visibly confused, and was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated.

In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, as onlookers shouted words of support.

A source told Fox News Digital that Reid had gone down to the hotel bar to enjoy a drink and a cigarette. After going outside to smoke, she returned to the bar and noticed her glass of wine had a napkin on top of it. Reid thought that was strange as she did not recall placing a napkin there, the source said.