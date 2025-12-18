CTA to boost police, K-9 presence on buses and trains starting Friday

The Brief CTA and CPD are increasing police patrols across buses and trains beginning Friday. The move follows a disturbing attack last month in which a woman was set on fire aboard a train. Officials say the goal is to increase visibility, deter crime, and make riders feel safer.



If you rely on public transportation, you may soon notice more police and security during your commute.

Beginning Friday, the Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago Police Department will deploy dozens of additional officers across the CTA system as part of a new security surge. The plan increases the average number of sworn officers patrolling buses and trains from 77 per day to 120.

What we know:

CTA officials say the added presence is meant to reassure riders and reduce crime. Many commuters welcomed the change.

"They should definitely put K-9 units or CPD officers on there," one rider said. Another added, "As long as they go to all the train routes, not just certain ones but also the Red Line."

The officers are part of CPD’s Voluntary Special Employment Program, which allows sworn officers to patrol CTA lines on their days off. CTA leaders say the program boosts visibility without pulling officers away from neighborhood patrols.

"I think just seeing an officer, them being present, would make people feel safer," another rider said.

In addition to increased police patrols, the CTA is expanding its private K-9 security teams, adding more canine units systemwide.

The safety push comes in the wake of a horrifying incident last month, when a man set a woman on fire aboard a CTA train, a case that intensified concerns about safety on public transit.

"That was really sad," one rider said. "It could have been anybody."

Another rider said increased police interaction could benefit the city overall, adding that anytime the effort is supported by CTA or city leadership, it’s a positive step for Chicago.

What's next:

CTA officials say this is just the first phase of the security surge. Additional adjustments could be made in the coming weeks as officials track rider feedback and crime data across the transit system.