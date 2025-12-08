Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Logan Square car crash
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was killed early Monday after a car crashed into a semi-truck in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue. Two women were traveling westbound in a black sedan when the driver lost control and struck a parked vehicle, according to Chicago police. The sedan then veered across the road and hit the rear of an eastbound semi-truck.
A 31-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also 31, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said. The semi-truck driver was not injured and refused medical treatment.
No additional injuries were reported, and citations are pending as police continue their investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.