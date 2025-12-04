Park Forest police detective Tim Jones shot in line of duty nearly 10 years ago dies at 34

The Brief Park Forest Detective Tim Jones, who survived a near-fatal shooting in 2016, has died at age 34. He was critically injured in the line of duty nearly a decade ago and later defied expectations by earning the rank of detective. The police department praised his resilience, calling him an inspiration of courage and strength.



Park Forest Detective Tim Jones, who was shot in the line of duty nearly 10 years ago, has died, the department announced Thursday. He was 34.

What they're saying:

"Tim’s long and difficult battle came to an end. And while our hearts are broken, we remain incredibly proud of the fight he gave. Tim will always be an inspiration and a reminder of the power of strength, faith, and the unwavering support of family and loved ones," a statement from the Park Forest Police Department read.

The backstory:

Jones was a rookie police officer when he was critically wounded during a March 2016 shootout while taking an armed suspect into custody.

Doctors initially did not think Jones would survive after being shot three times in the head and neck. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, but defied the odds.

Five years after the shooting, Jones earned the rank of detective, one of his lifelong dreams.

"We were told he wouldn’t survive, but Tim had other plans," the PFD statement read. "With the strength and determination that defined him, he fought back. Day after day, year after year, he pushed through challenges most of us can’t imagine. For nearly 10 years, Tim showed us what courage, resilience, and heart truly look like."

