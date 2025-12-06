2 charged in Chicago area burglary spree, sheriff says

The Brief Two men were charged in connection with a north suburban burglary spree in recent weeks. Multiple homes across Lake County were burglarized between late November and early December, police said. On Thursday, police arrested Matthew Ristick, 18, of Chicago, and Kevin Miller, 26, of Arlington Heights, in connection with the burglaries.



Two men were arrested and charged in connection with what police called a burglary spree across suburban Lake County in recent weeks.

The residential burglaries took place in unincorporated Lake County, Lincolnshire, and Highland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, police arrested Matthew Ristick, 18, of Chicago, and Kevin Miller, 26, of Arlington Heights.

Matthew Ristick, 18, of Chicago, and Kevin Miller, 26, of Arlington Heights. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The alleged burglaries were reported on Nov. 30 at homes in unincorporated Libertyville, unincorporated Gurnee, and Lincolnshire, and on Dec. 3 at a home in Highland Park.

Police in multiple agencies were able to identify the suspects using surveillance video and other evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller and Ristick were taken into custody on Thursday.

Ristick was charged with four counts of residential burglary and Miller was charged with one count of residential burglary.

What's next:

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) and area detectives continue to investigate the burglaries, and more charges are possible.

The two suspects were expected to appear for a detention hearing on Friday.