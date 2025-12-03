‘They beat me’: Chicago mother says 6-year-old brutally bullied as school withholds video

The Brief A Chicago mother says her 6-year-old son has faced repeated bullying at Bronzeville Classical Elementary, including a recent attack that left him bruised and seeking medical care. She is criticizing the school for refusing to release video of the incident, citing privacy rules, while she continues pushing for accountability. Despite the bullying, her son says he loves his school, and his doctor has not cleared him to return as the family decides what to do next.



A Chicago mother says her first-grader has been repeatedly bullied at school, and the most recent attack left him bruised and crying for help.

On Wednesday afternoon, she publicly called out the school for denying her access to video of the incident.

What we know:

The mother said she has reported multiple bullying incidents at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School but claims little has changed. Now she is fighting to see surveillance video that the school says she cannot access.

She shared the emotional toll the situation has taken on a child who still insists he loves his school.

Leslie McLaurin said her 6-year-old son has been the target of persistent bullying at the selective enrollment Chicago Public Schools campus.

She said the harassment has been not only physical but cruel.

"They've called him a monkey. They call him a dummy. They call him stupid. They call him a loser," said McLaurin. "That's why I keep advocating. Can we get the parents on board?"

Her son started kindergarten just over a year ago. McLaurin described him as "bubbly" and "outgoing" before his behavior changed.

"Just him crying at night and I was listening to his prayers and he started naming names of people he just wished would stop hitting him or stop doing things to him or calling him out of his name," McLaurin said.

McLaurin said she pushed the school for help and accountability.

"I should not have to go to parents outside of school and say, ‘hey, we’ve already recognized that your child has done this. Can we fix this? Can you talk to your child? Can you replace the backpack? Can you replace the pants?'" said McLaurin.

The day before Thanksgiving break, McLaurin received another call about a new incident. She took her son to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

"I say, ‘what happened?’ and he says, ‘mommy, my face and my body hurt.’ I said ‘why does your face and body hurt?' 'Ten kids surrounded me. They were on the left and the right of me. And they beat me up, mommy. They beat me,'" McLaurin said.

She requested to see video of the incident. Instead, the school emailed her, saying her son was the initiator and that the footage is for administrative review only. The email stated it could not be released to parents due to student privacy rules, though it would be preserved.

Some might suggest simply removing her son from the school, but McLaurin said he made the decision more complicated.

"My son, I asked him, ‘do you want to go to this school?’ ‘Mommy, I love this school. I love it, it’s just, it's just those few bullies that just, they won't leave me alone every day. But I love my school,'" said McLaurin.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement on the incident, shared below:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well-being of students, staff, and families. We are committed to fostering physically and emotionally safe learning environments in every school.

"School leaders and staff work closely with students and families to address concerns, resolve conflicts, and uphold the standards in the Student Code of Conduct. CPS also maintains a comprehensive Anti-Bullying Policy, which requires timely notification to parents or guardians when bullying is reported and provides clear procedures to prevent, investigate, and effectively address such incidents.

"CPS is reviewing the matter and will follow all relevant policies and procedures. We remain committed to supporting students and families and ensuring every school community feels safe, respected, and empowered to learn."

What's next:

McLaurin said her son’s doctor has not cleared him to return to school. It remains unclear whether he will go back to Bronzeville Classical.