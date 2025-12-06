Chicago crime: Man, 45, found shot to death on West Side, police say

The Brief A 45-year-old man was found fatally shot on a West Side sidewalk late Friday night. The victim was later identified as Carl McDonald, of Chicago. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on a West Side sidewalk late Friday night.

What we know:

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of W. Adams Street in East Garfield Park for a call about a shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers found the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office was identified as Carl McDonald, of Chicago.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting death.

Area detectives are investigating.