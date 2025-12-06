Chicago crime: Man charged with murder in 2023 shooting death, CPD says

A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting death of a 49-year-old man more than two years ago on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Jairo Munoz Ramirez, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jairo Munoz Ramirez (Chicago Police Department)

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in suburban Hinsdale after he was identified as the alleged gunman in the July 22, 2023, fatal shooting.

That shooting took place in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Munoz Ramirez was expected to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.