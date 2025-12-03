Tensions rise in Oak Lawn after $825K settlement in teen beating case

The Brief A chaotic, confrontational meeting at Oak Lawn Village Hall ended abruptly when police removed community members, citing violations of the Open Meetings Act. Activists call the newly approved $825,000 settlement in the 2022 beating of then-17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah only a "partial victory," saying it lacks true accountability. The Arab American Action Network is now demanding the officers involved be removed from the force, while officials say the settlement was pushed by the village’s insurance carrier.



A tense and chaotic scene unfolded inside Oak Lawn Village Hall as about 20 community members and activists were kicked out of a meeting by police, who said the gathering violated the Open Meetings Act.

Those in attendance showed up demanding answers about the newly approved settlement in the 2022 police beating of then-17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah. Activists called the settlement a "partial victory" but said it fell short of delivering full accountability.

What we know:

The viral arrest video shows three Oak Lawn officers repeatedly striking Abuatelah during a struggle that left him hospitalized with fractures to his face, skull, and pelvis. Police said at the time that the teen ran from a traffic stop and was reaching for a bag that was later found to contain a loaded gun. Abuatelah was charged with illegal gun possession and eventually sued the village and the officers for more than $2 million.

Last month, the village board approved an $825,000 settlement. But community organizations, including the Arab American Action Network, argue that monetary compensation alone is not enough. Muhammad Sankari, AAAN Director, is now calling for the officers involved to be removed from the force.

"You should not be able to beat a minor almost to death because he ran away from you, and you're angry and then go back to patrolling the streets the next day. It's time for the attorney general to come in and launch an investigation. They need to be held accountable by the attorney general," Sankari said.

In a statement, village officials said they settled the case "not because of the merits of the case, but because the village’s insurance carrier pushed for it." Oak Lawn will pay $250,000 out of pocket, with insurance covering the remainder.

What's next:

The Arab American Action Network says their fight is far from over. Leaders say they will continue attending village meetings and pushing for disciplinary action against the officers involved. More community demonstrations are expected in the coming weeks as activists demand greater transparency and accountability from local officials.

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox 32's Leslie Moreno.



