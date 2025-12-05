Illinois man charged with attempted murder after officer struck by vehicle

article

The Brief A Ford Heights man was arrested after police say he hit a fugitive task force officer with his vehicle while trying to flee on the South Side. Antwan Ford, 27, faces attempted murder and other felony charges. The injured officer was seriously hurt, and Ford has a detention hearing set for Friday.



A Ford Heights man has been charged after he allegedly struck and seriously injured a law enforcement officer with a vehicle while trying to flee arrest Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Antwan Ford, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning in Vernon Hills by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to police.

He is accused of hitting a member of the Cook County Fugitive Task Force with his vehicle as officers tried to apprehend him around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 74th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

Ford was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, all felonies, police said.

The injured officer suffered serious injuries, though authorities have not released additional details.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear why authorities were trying to arrest him.

What's next:

Ford is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.