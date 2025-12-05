article

The Brief The World Cup Draw for the 48-team 2026 tournament is underway at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The draw will finalize the group stage for the first 48-team World Cup, setting the stage for the largest and most ambitious tournament in FIFA history. The 2026 World Cup will take place next summer from June 11 to July 19 at sites in the United States, Mexico and Canada.



The FIFA World Cup draw is underway at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 nations, including four debuting teams: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistanwill. The games will be held from June 11 to July 19 at 16 sites in the United States, Mexico and Canada with attendance expected to break records.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy on display at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA via Getty Images)

Live Updates: 2026 World Cup Draw in Washington, D.C.

World Cup Draw Red Carpet

11:30 a.m. ET: The World Cup Draw is underway with snow falling in the nation's capital. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning is hosting the red carpet. Model Heidi Klum and actors Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez are co-hosting the event and have walked the red carpet.





Guests making their way to the draw hall

11:45 a.m. ET: The draw hall is lit in blue with guests making their way to their seats.



General view prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

President Trump arrives at the World Cup Draw

11:50 a.m. ET: President Trump has arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and walked the red carpet with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.



President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, attend the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Get Expand

World Cup Draw stage

12:00 p.m. ET: The stage is lit in blue with tournament cities displayed in the background.



General view during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Maestro Andrea Bocell performs

Andrea Bocelli performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hosts Heidi Klum and Host Kevin Hart speak during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

12:05 p.m. ET: World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed and received a loud applause. Hosts model Heidi Klum and actor Kevin Hart then took the stage. Actor Danny Ramirez, who is co-hosting, spoke to people in the audience.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino takes the stage

Italian FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on stage during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Gett Expand

12:15 p.m. ET: FIFA President Gianni Infantino took the stage and welcomed President Trump and the First Lady, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Infantino spoke about the unity of soccer and how it unites the world.

English singer Robbie Williams and Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger perform

(L/R) British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams and US singer Nicole Scherzinger perform on stage during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, Expand

12:25 p.m. ET: English singer and occasional actor Robbie Williams Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger performed the new official FIFA hymn "Desire".

First ever FIFA Peace Prize awarded to President Donald J. Trump

President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

12:30 p.m. ET: FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded the first ever "FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World" to President Donald J. Trump. The reward recognizes an individual who has taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and, by doing so, have united people across the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino returns to the stage for the draw

12:45 p.m. ET: FIFA President Gianni Infantino returns to the stage and welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and President Donald Trump to the stage where they each take their place behind podiums. Each of them spoke about the World Cup and what it means for each of their countries.



The results:

Group A: Mexico

Group B: Canada

Group D: United States

The remaking group draws: C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, and L will be drawn soon.

12:53: p.m. ET: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes the first ball draw and draws Canada. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum goes next and draws Mexico, followed by President Trump, who draws the United States. Infantino and the three leaders then pose for a photo.

President Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, pose for a selfie with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Perf Expand

Singer Lauryn Hill takes the stage

auryn Hill performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

1:05 p.m. ET: Singer Lauryn Hill takes the stage with a band singing renditions of her classics "Lost Ones" and "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

Sports superstars take the stage for the remaining draws

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

1:25 p.m. ET: Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady takes the stage to draw from Pot 1.

Brady drew:

Draw assistant Shaquille O’Neal draws out the card of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)



1:35 p.m. ET: Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal takes the stage to draw from Pot 2.





Draw assistant Aaron Judge draws out the card of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)



1:45 p.m. ET: Three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge takes the stage to draw from Pot 3.



Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky shows the card reading Haiti during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / POOL / AF Expand



1:57 p.m. ET: Hockey's "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky takes the stage to draw from Pot 4.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 GroupsGroup A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, European Playoff D

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, European Playoff A

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, European Playoff B

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia,

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, European Playoff C

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Intercontinental Playoff 2

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Intercontinental Playoff 1

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

Team USA in Group D

The United States will open up competition in the FIFA World Cup against Paraguay. The U.S. defeated 3-0 in the 1930 World Cup, and that's tied for the United States' largest margin of victory in U.S. World Cup history.

A:lso in Group D are Australia and the winner of a playoff series between Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo.

This is forecasting to be a decent grouping for the United States. Paraguay and Australia could present a challenge in this group, but the Americans have home-field advantage. The United States should be expected to move on.

Team USA vs. Group D

The United States is very familiar with both of the known opponents in Group D: Paraguay and Australia.

The U.S. recently beat both Paraguay and Australia. The Americans beat Paraguay 2-1 in November and beat Australia 2-1 in October. According to ESPN, this will be the United States' first competitive meeting vs Australia. This will be the USA's third competitive meeting against Paraguay, with a 1-0-1 all-time record.