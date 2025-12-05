The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the hand while riding in a vehicle late Thursday. The man told police he heard several gunshots from outside before realizing he’d been hit. No arrests have been made.



A man was shot while riding in a vehicle on the South Side late Thursday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West 76th St., in the Gresham neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he heard several gunshots coming from outside. He then realized he had been shot in the hand.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or whether the vehicle was targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.