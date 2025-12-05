West Humboldt Park fire leaves 10 people hospitalized

The Brief A fire tore through a West Humboldt Park apartment building early Thursday, sending at least 10 people to hospitals. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames spreading from the basement to upper floors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



At least 10 people were hospitalized after a fire swept through a West Humboldt Park apartment building early Friday morning.

What we know:

The blaze broke out just after midnight in the 1500 block of North Karlov Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames moving from the basement to upper floors and back porches of the building, officials said.

Residents scrambled to escape the building, and multiple people were carried on stretchers to waiting ambulances. A deputy district chief said firefighters acted quickly to evacuate the building and control the flames despite freezing temperatures.

About 10 people were transported to area hospitals, including Stroger Hospital, though officials have not released information about their conditions. Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of the blaze.