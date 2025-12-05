Expand / Collapse search

West Humboldt Park fire leaves 10 people hospitalized

By and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  December 5, 2025 6:47am CST
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Ten people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out Friday morning at a West Humboldt Park apartment.

CHICAGO - At least 10 people were hospitalized after a fire swept through a West Humboldt Park apartment building early Friday morning.

What we know:

The blaze broke out just after midnight in the 1500 block of North Karlov Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames moving from the basement to upper floors and back porches of the building, officials said.

Residents scrambled to escape the building, and multiple people were carried on stretchers to waiting ambulances. A deputy district chief said firefighters acted quickly to evacuate the building and control the flames despite freezing temperatures.

About 10 people were transported to area hospitals, including Stroger Hospital, though officials have not released information about their conditions. Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of the blaze.

