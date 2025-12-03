Woman dies after slipping in front of Chicago CTA bus, police say

The Brief A woman died after slipping in front of a CTA bus on the South Side. Police say the bus was just pulling away when the pedestrian fell and was struck. No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.



A woman died Wednesday morning after she appeared to slip in front of a CTA bus that had just begun moving in South Shore, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Police said a CTA bus was starting to move from a stopped position when a woman approached and appeared to slip, falling into the path of the bus, which struck her.

She died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity or age. It’s also unclear what caused her to slip.

What's next:

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.