This week's Tasting Chicago is all about Bears football, food, and the best game-day eats in the city.

We’re hitting four top sports bars filled with big flavors and even bigger fan energy. Then we’re spotlighting Chicago’s iconic tailgating and hometown staples—from the classic, dragged-through-the-garden hot dog to the legendary Italian beef.

Gear up, dig in, and let’s kick off Tasting Chicago: Bears Edition.

RJ Grunts

Address: 2056 North Lincoln Park W

RJ Grunts is a Chicago original with a funky, old-school vibe that feels like stepping into a classic neighborhood hangout. Known for comfort food with personality, it’s the kind of spot where you can chill with a massive burger, load up on snacks, and fuel up before kickoff. A little retro, a lot delicious.

Jake Melnick’s

Address: 41 East Superior Street

Jake Melnick’s is a go-to for wings in the city, and they bring the heat—literally. From mild and crispy to fire-breathing hot, this place is all about bold flavors and big portions. It’s a fan favorite for game days, cold beers, and plates built to share… or not.

The Staley Bar

Address: 1736 South Michigan Avenue

The Staley Bar is pure Bears energy—blue and orange from the moment you walk in. It’s a sports bar built for fans who want that true "Sunday at Soldier Field" atmosphere without leaving the neighborhood. Great drinks, hearty bar bites, and wall-to-wall football spirit make it a must-hit on game day.

Michael’s Original Pizzeria & Tavern

Address: 4091 North Broadway

Michael’s Original Pizzeria & Tavern has blown up on social media for its ultra-thin, Chicago tavern-style pizza—crispy, crackly, and cut into perfect little squares. It’s a neighborhood staple turned viral hit, offering great grab-and-go slices and plenty of screens so you can catch the game if you’re not heading to Soldier Field.

Vienna Beef

Address: 3847 South Morgan Street

Vienna Beef is Chicago hot dog royalty. This is the brand behind the classic all-beef franks that define a true Chicago-style dog—poppy seed bun, mustard, neon relish, sport peppers, the whole lineup. It’s the taste of Chicago tailgating and a staple every fan knows by heart.

Buona Beef

Address: 613 North McClurg Court

Buona Beef brings the iconic Italian beef sandwich to life—slow-roasted, thin-sliced, and dipped just the way Chicagoans like it. Whether you go sweet peppers, hot giardiniera, or fully soaked, Buona delivers the kind of messy, delicious flavor that belongs in every game-day lineup.

