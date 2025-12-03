Chicago man accused of pushing rider onto CTA Blue Line tracks as train approached: police

The Brief A man with an intellectual disability was pushed onto the tracks at the Harlem Avenue Blue Line stop after a suspect, Tommie Carter, allegedly demanded money and attacked him. An approaching train was able to stop in time, and Carter resisted arrest, allegedly fighting with officers and spitting on one. Carter faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery to police officers, and is due back in court Dec. 19.



A Chicago man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shoving a man onto the tracks at a CTA Blue Line station Monday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Harlem Avenue CTA Blue Line stop.

Forest Park police said the victim, a 59-year-old man with an intellectual disability, was standing on the platform’s down ramp when he was approached by the suspect, identified as Tommie Carter, 39.

According to court documents, Carter repeatedly asked the victim for a dollar. When the victim said he did not have any money, Carter pointed in the man’s face and pushed him to the ground, authorities said.

The victim got up and walked up the ramp toward the train platform, away from Carter. Police said Carter followed him and struck him in the head and later in the back, causing him to fall onto the train tracks.

Officers found Carter on the train platform. When they approached him, he refused verbal commands, resisted arrest and fought with officers as they attempted to handcuff him, police said. River Forest police assisted, and Carter was eventually taken into custody.

After his arrest, Carter spit on an officer and continued to be combative, according to authorities.

Several officers were taken to Loyola Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during what police described as Carter’s violent and unprovoked actions.

Investigators later learned the victim nearly struck the third rail and that an outbound Blue Line train was approaching when its conductor saw the man fall onto the tracks. The conductor stopped the train to avoid hitting him, police said.

What's next:

Prosecutors approved multiple felony charges against Carter, including:

One count of attempted murder

Three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer

Carter appeared Wednesday at the Maybrook Square Courthouse for a pretrial release hearing. He is due back in court on Dec. 19.