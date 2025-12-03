Chicago suburb named Illinois' biggest 'boomtown' in new study

The Brief A new study named Plainfield as Illinois' biggest "boomtown." The southwest suburb posted rising population and incomes between 2015 and 2023. The national list is led by Fulshear, Texas.



A Chicago suburb is Illinois' biggest "boomtown," according to a new analysis of economic and population growth across the country.

What we know:

The GOBankingRates study looked at U.S. Census American Community Survey data from 2015 to 2023, taking into account cities with populations between 25,000 and 500,000.

Plainfield, a southwest suburb of Chicago, topped the list for Illinois after its population grew nearly 12% over eight years, reaching 45,705 in 2023. The community also saw a 43% jump in per-capita income during that period.

Next door, Indiana’s biggest boomtown is Westfield, which logged a 51.5% population increase and a nearly 57% rise in per-capita income.

Big picture view:

Nationally, Fulshear, Texas, earned the No. 1 spot after expanding its population by 736% from 2015 to 2023.

Other top-ranked boomtowns include Fort Mill, South Carolina; Queen Creek, Arizona; Herriman, Utah; and Windsor, Colorado.

What you can do:

The GOBankingRates study examined 49 states, excluding Hawaii. To learn more, click HERE.