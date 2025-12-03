Chicago suburb named Illinois' biggest 'boomtown' in new study
CHICAGO - A Chicago suburb is Illinois' biggest "boomtown," according to a new analysis of economic and population growth across the country.
What we know:
The GOBankingRates study looked at U.S. Census American Community Survey data from 2015 to 2023, taking into account cities with populations between 25,000 and 500,000.
Plainfield, a southwest suburb of Chicago, topped the list for Illinois after its population grew nearly 12% over eight years, reaching 45,705 in 2023. The community also saw a 43% jump in per-capita income during that period.
Next door, Indiana’s biggest boomtown is Westfield, which logged a 51.5% population increase and a nearly 57% rise in per-capita income.
Big picture view:
Nationally, Fulshear, Texas, earned the No. 1 spot after expanding its population by 736% from 2015 to 2023.
Other top-ranked boomtowns include Fort Mill, South Carolina; Queen Creek, Arizona; Herriman, Utah; and Windsor, Colorado.
What you can do:
The GOBankingRates study examined 49 states, excluding Hawaii. To learn more, click HERE.
The Source: The information in this news story came from GOBankingRates.