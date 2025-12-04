21-year-old charged after armed robberies, kidnapping in early-morning crime spree: police

The Brief Marquis Terry, 21, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant, after a series of Nov. 19 robberies. Four victims were robbed within 30 minutes by multiple armed offenders who stole belongings, inflicted injuries, and in one case forced a victim into a car to withdraw cash from ATMs. Terry was identified through victim reports and digital forensic evidence and arrested on Dec. 4; police ask anyone with information to submit anonymous tips via CPDTip.com.



A 21-year-old has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery after robbing four people within 30 minutes, according to police.

What we know:

Marquis Terry, 21, is in custody and has been charged with four felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated armed kidnapping, one felony count of aggravated battery, and one issuance of warrant. Terry is a convicted felon.

Terry was allegedly involved in four robbery instances on Nov. 19, according to police. In each instance, multiple offenders approached the victims, displayed guns and demanded property. The robberies occurred within 30 minutes.

Around 2:09 a.m., a 36-year-old man was allegedly driving when another car stopped in front of him in the 1700 block of N. Keeler Avenue. The offenders pulled the man out of his car, punched him in the face multiple times and robbed him of his belongings before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Around 2:24 a.m., a 52-year-old man was allegedly walking in the 4100 block of W. 26th Street when multiple offenders got out of a car and robbed the victim at gunpoint. The offenders stole the victim's belongings and struck him on the head multiple times, according to police.

Around 2:27 a.m., a 31-year-old man was allegedly walking in the 2800 block of S. Komenksy when multiple offenders got out of a car, pulled out a gun, and hit the victim in the back of the head before stealing his belongings.

Around 2:34 a.m., a 34-year-old man was allegedly forced into a car at gunpoint by multiple offenders in the 2700 block of S. St. Louis Avenue. The offenders then drove to multiple ATMs and attempted to use the victim's phone to withdraw cash, having success at one of the locations. The offenders also took the victim's belongings before leaving him inside the car and fleeing the scene. The victim later waved down a police officer.

Terry was identified as one of the offenders involved in the robberies thanks to victim reports and digital forensic evidence. He was arrested on Dec. 4.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation can send an anonymous tip through CPDTip.com.

What's next:

Terry's next court date is scheduled for Friday.