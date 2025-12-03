Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 2 charged with stealing laptops from South Side freight train

By Will Hager
Published  December 3, 2025 10:36am CST
Englewood
Adrian White (left) and Thomas Harvey | Cook County Sheriff's Office

    • Two men were charged with breaking into a freight train on Chicago’s South Side.
    • Deputies tracked them with a drone and recovered a box of laptops.
    • Both suspects were later released after a court appearance.

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a freight train last month on Chicago's South Side.

Thomas Harvey and Adrian White, both 27, were charged with felony burglary, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 20, sheriff's officers working with Norfolk Southern Railroad saw two people breaking into a shipping container near 59th Place and Stewart Avenue. When officers went to investigate, they ran away.

A drone was used to track them down, and both were taken into custody as officers recovered a box of laptops.

Harvey and White were also charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing. They were both released from custody after a court appearance in Chicago.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

