Chicago crime: 2 charged with stealing laptops from South Side freight train

The Brief Two men were charged with breaking into a freight train on Chicago’s South Side. Deputies tracked them with a drone and recovered a box of laptops. Both suspects were later released after a court appearance.



Two men are facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a freight train last month on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Thomas Harvey and Adrian White, both 27, were charged with felony burglary, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 20, sheriff's officers working with Norfolk Southern Railroad saw two people breaking into a shipping container near 59th Place and Stewart Avenue. When officers went to investigate, they ran away.

A drone was used to track them down, and both were taken into custody as officers recovered a box of laptops.

Harvey and White were also charged with a misdemeanor for trespassing. They were both released from custody after a court appearance in Chicago.