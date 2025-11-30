Marengo man hospitalized after snow blower accident, fire district urges caution
MARENGO, Ill. - The Marengo Fire & Rescue District is reminding residents to be careful when using snow blowers, as an adult was hospitalized.
What we know:
On Saturday, Marengo Fire & Rescue District responded to the 600 block of W. Prairie Street around 2:01 p.m. An adult man had suffered deep lacerations to multiple fingers after he attempted to clear a clog in his slow plow, according to officials.
The victim was transported to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.
What you can do:
Officials are reminding residents that reaching inside a snow blower chute can lead to serious injury, even when the machine is powered off. Instead, users should power the machine off completely, wait until all parts have stopped moving, and avoid placing hands near the chute or anywhere near the front opening where the blades turn. Instead, they should use approved clearing tools to avoid injuries.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.