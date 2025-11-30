Marengo man hospitalized after snow blower accident, fire district urges caution

The Brief A Marengo man was hospitalized after suffering deep finger lacerations while trying to clear a clog from his snow blower. Marengo Fire & Rescue District urges residents not to reach inside snow blower chutes, as serious injuries can occur even when the machine is off. Power off the machine fully, wait for all parts to stop moving, and use approved clearing tools—never hands—to clear blockages.



The Marengo Fire & Rescue District is reminding residents to be careful when using snow blowers, as an adult was hospitalized.

What we know:

On Saturday, Marengo Fire & Rescue District responded to the 600 block of W. Prairie Street around 2:01 p.m. An adult man had suffered deep lacerations to multiple fingers after he attempted to clear a clog in his slow plow, according to officials.

The victim was transported to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Officials are reminding residents that reaching inside a snow blower chute can lead to serious injury, even when the machine is powered off. Instead, users should power the machine off completely, wait until all parts have stopped moving, and avoid placing hands near the chute or anywhere near the front opening where the blades turn. Instead, they should use approved clearing tools to avoid injuries.