Chicago groups vow resistance as Border Patrol chief, agents return to area

The Brief Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and federal agents have been spotted across the Chicago area. Community members in Little Village protested after at least three people were reportedly detained Tuesday. Local advocates say they will fight the surge in enforcement and support those arrested.



Whistles are sounding on the streets of Chicago once again after the return of Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and company.

Social media had reports of sightings from Palatine to North Riverside.

What we know:

Residents in Little Village are angry, taking to the streets to protest the return of increased immigration enforcement.

They say three people were detained Tuesday on the Southwest Side. Agents in tactical gear — with Bovino among them — were spotted at 35th and Ridgeway where a man was led away.

Cameras were rolling when a similar scene played out at 26th and Kedvale, where another man was nabbed. We’re told 200 agents are back in Chicagoland. That had protesters out on 26th Street on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

A man who came in from the suburbs stood along 26th Street near the Little Village arch, holding a piñata fashioned to look like an ICE agent.

"The issue is they’re just mistreating people. They’re treating them like the worst criminals in the world and all they did was try to make a better life for themselves," he said.

Baltazar Enriquez of the LV Community Council says the detainees are being held at the Broadview ICE facilty and have been told they will be sent to Texas.

He says his network of supporters will block Bovino at every turn.

"He’s a little sneaky guy. The Grinch that wants to steal Christmas and we hope we can fight that with our patrol teams. So if 200 of his agents are out, there’s going to be 2000 of us out in Little Village," said Enriquez.

Enriquez says lawyers are busy fighting Tuesday's "illegal arrests."