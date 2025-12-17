Chicago weather: Mild sunshine today before rain and cooler air

The Brief Today is mild and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain arrives tonight into Thursday, with temperatures falling sharply by afternoon and a chance for light snow Thursday evening. Colder air settles in Friday before a milder, quieter weekend.



Today is mild and mostly sunny! Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The chance for rain is back tonight into Thursday.

What we know:

Temperatures will be in the 40s to start, but the 30s will be here by Thursday afternoon. The chance for rain will mostly be before lunch, but there is a chance for light snow Thursday evening.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the teens Thursday night. Friday will be cold, but mostly sunny. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid to upper 20s.

This weekend will be more mild with highs in the low 40s Saturday, and mid 30s Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but mostly sunny skies are back for Sunday.

Starting next week with the mid 30s Monday under partly sunny skies. Tuesday will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.