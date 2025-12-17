Two killed in plane crash after takeoff from DuPage Airport: officials

The Brief A twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed shortly after takeoff from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, killing both people on board. West Chicago Police and Fire crews responded to the scene, and the airport has been closed while emergency operations continue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the situation is still developing.



Two people have died after a twin-engine plane crashed at DuPage Airport after takeoff on Wednesday in West Chicago, according to the DuPage Airport.

What we know:

According to officials, a Piper-PA 30 crashed after leaving from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were on board the plane, and both of those individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

West Chicago Police and West Chicago Fire Department responded to the incident.

The airport is closed as emergency operations continued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing.