Two killed in plane crash after takeoff from DuPage Airport: officials

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 17, 2025 2:41pm CST
West Chicago
A plane crashed in West Chicago

    • A twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed shortly after takeoff from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, killing both people on board.
    • West Chicago Police and Fire crews responded to the scene, and the airport has been closed while emergency operations continue.
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the situation is still developing.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Two people have died after a twin-engine plane crashed at DuPage Airport after takeoff on Wednesday in West Chicago, according to the DuPage Airport.

What we know:

According to officials, a Piper-PA 30 crashed after leaving from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were on board the plane, and both of those individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. 

West Chicago Police and West Chicago Fire Department responded to the incident. 

The airport is closed as emergency operations continued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

A plane crashed in West Chicago on Wednesday.

This story is developing.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the West Chicago Police Department.

