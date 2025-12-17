Two killed in plane crash after takeoff from DuPage Airport: officials
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Two people have died after a twin-engine plane crashed at DuPage Airport after takeoff on Wednesday in West Chicago, according to the DuPage Airport.
What we know:
According to officials, a Piper-PA 30 crashed after leaving from DuPage Airport around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were on board the plane, and both of those individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
West Chicago Police and West Chicago Fire Department responded to the incident.
The airport is closed as emergency operations continued.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This story is developing.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the West Chicago Police Department.