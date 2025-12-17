Series of crashes in Chicago suburb leaves pedestrian dead, 2 officers injured: officials

The Brief A driver crashed through multiple vehicles and into a Hillside Walgreens on Wednesday, killing a pedestrian and injuring several others, including two police officers. The crash began on Butterfield Road, where the driver struck a police car, then continued across Wolf Road before hitting the pedestrian and several cars in the Walgreens parking lot. The pedestrian, in their 70s, died at Loyola Hospital; officials say the driver, also in their 70s, may have suffered a medical emergency, though it has not been confirmed.



A driver plowed through multiple vehicles before crashing into a Walgreens in Hillside on Wednesday, killing a pedestrian and injuring several others, including two police officers, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. as a driver in a Genesis SUV was traveling on Butterfield Road, according to the Village of Hillside.

Officials said the driver struck a police car with two officers inside before hitting additional vehicles on Butterfield.

The SUV then crossed Wolf Road, crashed into a Walgreens and struck a pedestrian walking along a footpath in the parking lot, authorities said. The driver also hit several cars in the lot.

Officials said the pedestrian, who was in their 70s, was also transported to Loyola and later died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

Several other people were taken to Loyola in serious condition, while others with less severe injuries were transported to Elmhurst Hospital.

What we don't know:

Seven ambulances responded. The two officers in the squad car were taken to Loyola Hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Village officials said the driver, who is also in their 70s, may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, though this has not been confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.