Debate intensifies as budget committee weighs alternative spending plan

The Brief Chicago’s alternative budget plan is advancing through City Council committees, despite Mayor Brandon Johnson’s strong opposition. The revised proposal removes a garbage collection fee but adds a plastic bag tax hike, a $90 million debt-sale plan, and legalized video gaming terminals, prompting fierce debate over the math. Johnson and the Chicago Teachers Union criticize the plan as irresponsible, while supporters accuse wealthy business interests of driving the opposition.



Chicago’s so-called alternative budget is gaining momentum in the City Council, with members meeting on Wednesday as the plan looks to clear another hurdle.

But will Mayor Brandon Johnson support it?

What we know:

The alternative proposal is poised to advance again. It passed the council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday and is now under debate in the Budget Committee.

If it clears that step, the measure heads to the full City Council later this week. Johnson, however, has been adamantly opposed.

Even after several major revisions, the plan still includes a 5-cent increase to the plastic bag tax, a $90 million proposal to sell city-owed debt, and the legalization of video gaming terminals in restaurants and bars. A previously proposed garbage collection fee has been removed.

The plan has sparked tense exchanges among aldermen, with both supporters and critics accusing each other of relying on flawed math.

The mayor’s budget team is addressing the proposal today, arguing the numbers do not add up.

Johnson has called it a "secret budget" and labeled it immoral. He remains committed to a corporate head tax, a measure supported by the Chicago Teachers Union, one of his key political allies.

The CTU, in turn, has portrayed opponents as wealthy business leaders led by financier Michael Sacks, a close ally of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

What's next:

We will continue to provide updates as hearings move forward.