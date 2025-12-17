Evanston mayor confronts Border Patrol chief amid rising immigration fears

The Brief Evanston Mayor and congressional candidate Daniel Biss confronted Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino twice Wednesday as Bovino returned to Chicago with additional federal agents. Video captured a tense exchange between the two, and Biss later issued a sharply worded statement accusing Bovino and his agents of violence and intimidation, while Bovino defended the agency’s presence as a response to community safety concerns.



Amid heightened concerns over federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, Evanston Mayor and congressional candidate Daniel Biss confronted Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino on Wednesday.

What we know:

Biss confronted Bovino twice on Wednesday, according to his office — first at a gas station and later at a Home Depot.

The encounters follow Bovino’s recent return to the Chicago area along with additional federal agents. He left in November to lead immigration operations in New Orleans and North Carolina.

On Tuesday morning, Bovino was seen on Chicago’s Southwest Side with agents in tactical gear who were detaining a man near a white SUV.

Bovino also visited the area in September during Operation Midway Blitz, which resulted in thousands of arrests and fueled fear in immigrant communities. His latest return has renewed concerns in Little Village and other neighborhoods.

What they're saying:

FOX 32 Chicago obtained video of the exchange at the gas station. Some of the dialogue is shared below:

"The views of yours are unacceptable… the violence is unacceptable," Mayor Biss said.

"Yeah it is, that's why we're here. That's why we are in your community to hear what you need us to do when we are dealing with a violent situation or something like this where there should be no violence committed by those who shouldn't be here in your community," Bovino said.

"I'm unaware of that happening," Biss said.

"Well that's probably the problem…," Bovino said.

Biss also issued a statement regarding the recent incidents:

"Greg Bovino and his thugs need to get the hell out of Evanston. I said it straight to Bovino’s face: the violence, racism, and brutality that his agents are inflicting on the Chicago area are unacceptable and un-American. Bovino’s agents tried to intimidate me, but I won’t back down, and I won’t stop fighting against this fascist reign of terror."

Bovino responds:

"I would like to thank both Chicago and Evanston Police Departments who provided assistance in preventing violent mobs from assaulting our law enforcement officers as we were conducting Title 8 immigration duties in the area. Both departments cleared the way for us to continue our enforcement efforts unimpeded. I also had the opportunity to engage with the Evanston Mayor, who asked me why I was in Evanston? I told the mayor that we were there to make his city a safer place through Title 8 Immigration enforcement and how these enforcement operations work. Although he fell back into the divisive talking points that we've heard ad nauseum from politicians in Chicago, I hope it was enlightening to him. I always enjoy meeting and talking with such officials and today was no exception!!! Perhaps the mayor will see the light as we continue to remove bad people from Evanston. Excellent day in Evanston!" Bovino said in a post on X.

Evanston police issued a statement shortly after Bovino's post, denying coordinating with border patrol or ICE enforcement operations.

The department said their response was consistent with the Illinois TRUST Act and prior guidance from city officials.

Their full statement can be read below:

"The Evanston Police Department does not, and will not, coordinate with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The department’s response was consistent with Local Ordinance 75-O-25 (Welcoming City Ordinance), the Illinois TRUST Act, and prior guidance communicated publicly by City officials. This approach reflects established policy and practice and will continue to guide the Evanston Police Department's response to CBP/ICE operations.

"The department’s focus remains on restoring order and documenting these incidents as they occur. Encounters between CBP and community members should be reported to the Illinois Accountability Commission."