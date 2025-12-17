‘Family Guy’-inspired pop-up bar bringing the Drunken Clam to Chicago this January

Fans of "Family Guy" will soon be able to grab a drink inside a real-life version of The Drunken Clam when the themed pop-up bar opens in January.



Bucket Listers announced the immersive, pop-up bar experience will open Jan. 29 at Everything Bar, 1601 W. Grand Ave., transforming the space into Quahog, Rhode Island – the fictional hometown of the Griffin family.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 7 exclusively through Bucket Listers, with prices starting at $18 and including a themed welcome drink.



The experience recreates the dive bar made famous by Peter Griffin and his friends, complete with the signature neon sign and themed décor inspired by the long-running animated series.

Guests can expect photo opportunities, "Family Guy" trivia, karaoke nights and menu items featured on the show.

Season 24 of the series premieres Feb. 15 on FOX.