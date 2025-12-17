‘Family Guy’-inspired pop-up bar bringing the Drunken Clam to Chicago this January
CHICAGO - Fans of "Family Guy" will soon be able to grab a drink inside a real-life version of The Drunken Clam when the themed pop-up bar opens in January.
What we know:
Bucket Listers announced the immersive, pop-up bar experience will open Jan. 29 at Everything Bar, 1601 W. Grand Ave., transforming the space into Quahog, Rhode Island – the fictional hometown of the Griffin family.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 7 exclusively through Bucket Listers, with prices starting at $18 and including a themed welcome drink.
Dig deeper:
The experience recreates the dive bar made famous by Peter Griffin and his friends, complete with the signature neon sign and themed décor inspired by the long-running animated series.
Guests can expect photo opportunities, "Family Guy" trivia, karaoke nights and menu items featured on the show.
Season 24 of the series premieres Feb. 15 on FOX.
The Source: This article contains information from Bucket Listers.