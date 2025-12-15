Man sentenced to life for 2021 killing of Chicago dance coach: state's attorney

The Brief Diontay Kimberly was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 shooting death of 32-year-old dance coach Verndell Smith in a South Side Dunkin’ parking lot. Surveillance video from the parking lot and a nearby car wash helped detectives identify Kimberly, capturing his vehicle, license plate, and a distinctive gold bracelet. Smith was shot multiple times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center; Kimberly was arrested months later after attempting to retrieve his towed vehicle.



A man accused of killing a dance coach on Chicago's South Side in May 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Diontay Kimberly was charged in 2022 with fatally shooting 32-year-old Verndell Smith in a Dunkin’ parking lot on May 19, 2021, near Smith’s dance studio.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Kimberly’s sentence Monday.

According to earlier FOX 32 reporting, surveillance video helped detectives identify Kimberly as the suspect. The footage showed him driving into the parking lot at 75th Street and King Drive and opening fire at Smith, who was talking on his phone.

It’s not known whether Smith and Kimberly interacted before the shooting.

Smith was shot in the leg, arm, forehead and torso. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Investigators recovered 13 shell casings at the scene.

Prosecutors said Kimberly drove away and went to a car wash about 15 minutes later, where additional video captured his face and his truck’s license plate.

Surveillance from the Dunkin’ also showed the truck’s distinctive rims and the gunman’s gold bracelet. Video from the car wash allegedly showed Kimberly wearing the same bracelet.

Police attempted a traffic stop prior to his arrest, but Kimberly was not taken into custody at that time.

He was arrested Sept. 15 after trying to retrieve his vehicle, which had been towed in suburban Evergreen Park.

According to previous FOX 32 reporting, Kimberly had a gun on him at the time of his arrest, though it was not the weapon used in Smith’s killing.

