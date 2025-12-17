Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police officers seen searching West Lawn neighborhood

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 17, 2025 12:24pm CST
West Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago police officers seen searching West Lawn neighborhood

Chicago police officers seen searching West Lawn neighborhood

Several police officers were seen searching part of Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Brief

    • Officers were seen searching near 69th and Kedvale on Wednesday.
    • The activity reportedly followed a police chase.
    • Authorities had not yet released additional details.

CHICAGO - Several police officers were seen searching part of Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers were spotted near 69th and Kedvale on the city’s Southwest Side. Reports suggest the search took place after a police chase.

Image 1 of 7

 

No further information was immediately available.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago police for information, and we're waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Source: The information in this story came from SkyFOX, which was over the scene of the search.

West LawnCrime and Public SafetyNews