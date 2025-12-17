Chicago police officers seen searching West Lawn neighborhood

The Brief Officers were seen searching near 69th and Kedvale on Wednesday. The activity reportedly followed a police chase. Authorities had not yet released additional details.



Several police officers were seen searching part of Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers were spotted near 69th and Kedvale on the city’s Southwest Side. Reports suggest the search took place after a police chase.

No further information was immediately available.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago police for information, and we're waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.