Girl, 16, and 1-year-old daughter reported missing from Little Village
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago from the Little Village neighborhood.
What we know:
Saidy Stefany Sevilla Rosa, 16, and her daughter, Lizet Abigail Gonzalez Sevilla, were last seen on Dec. 5 leaving the area of the 2800 block of West Cermak Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Sevilla Rosa is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter is 1 foot tall and weighs roughly 10 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.