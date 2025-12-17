Girl, 16, and 1-year-old daughter reported missing from Little Village

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago from the Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

Saidy Stefany Sevilla Rosa, 16, and her daughter, Lizet Abigail Gonzalez Sevilla, were last seen on Dec. 5 leaving the area of the 2800 block of West Cermak Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Sevilla Rosa is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Her daughter is 1 foot tall and weighs roughly 10 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.