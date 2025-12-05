Chicago weather: Subzero wind chills, fog, and a chance for icy drizzle

The Brief Wind chills below zero and pockets of morning fog kick off another bitter cold day in Chicago. Highs will reach the upper 20s, with patchy snow and freezing drizzle possible tonight. A weekend system could bring 1-2 inches of snow, with more chances early next week.



We start the day with wind chills below zero again. Some in Chicagoland will feel like -10 to -20 degrees to start.

What we know:

There is a chance for fog this morning, especially east of I-55. Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Tonight, there is a chance for patchy snow and freezing drizzle. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s with windy conditions up to 25 mph. Ice is still expected on area rivers, and ice jams are not out of the question along the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines, and Kankakee rivers.

Saturday will be quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. There is a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. We are looking at 1-2" of accumulation with isolated locations at 3". Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Some snow is possible again Sunday night into early Monday.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s. There is a chance for snow Monday night, and early Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Thursday will be in the mid 20s with partly sunny skies.