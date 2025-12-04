Woman injured, dog killed after SUV strikes pedestrian in Lake Forest: officials

The Brief A woman walking her dog in Lake Forest was struck by a small SUV around 12:30 p.m. at Green Bay Road and Old Elm Road. The woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital; her dog did not survive. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated, and the Lake Forest Fire Department is investigating the cause of the incident.



A car hit a woman who was walking her dog in Lake Forest on Thursday. A victim was injured, but the dog did not survive, according to officials.

What we know:

Around 12:30 p.m., Lake Forest Fire Department responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian at Green Bay Road and Old Elm Road.

Crews found an adult woman who was walking her dog had been struck it a small SUV.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with responders.

An ambulance transported the victim to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital with minor injuries, but the dog did not survive the incident.

The Lake Forest Fire Department is handling the investigation into the cause of the incident.