Woman injured, dog killed after SUV strikes pedestrian in Lake Forest: officials
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A car hit a woman who was walking her dog in Lake Forest on Thursday. A victim was injured, but the dog did not survive, according to officials.
What we know:
Around 12:30 p.m., Lake Forest Fire Department responded to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian at Green Bay Road and Old Elm Road.
Crews found an adult woman who was walking her dog had been struck it a small SUV.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with responders.
An ambulance transported the victim to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital with minor injuries, but the dog did not survive the incident.
The Lake Forest Fire Department is handling the investigation into the cause of the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake Forest Fire Department.