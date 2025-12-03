The Brief A woman was shot while driving in Chicago. Police say the shot came from a man standing on a curb. The victim took herself to Roseland Hospital with an arm wound.



A 34-year-old woman was shot while driving late Tuesday on the city's Far South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the victim was behind the wheel around 10:12 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Wentworth Ave. when a man standing on a curb fired at her vehicle.

She was hit in the arm and drove herself to Roseland Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what may have led up to the shooting, and a description of the gunman wasn't immediately available.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.