How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Week 14 TV channel, live stream info, start time

The NFL's best and oldest rivalry returns. Of course, it was flexed into a primetime viewing slot.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their rivalry for the 211th time. They'll jockey for NFC North positioning, playoff seeding and bragging rights.

Here's how to watch the Bears' rivalry game against the Packers, where so much is at stake for the NFC's top-seeded Bears.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 3:25, CDT

The Bears are now the top seed in the NFC. That kind of sentence feels like a fever dream, but it's reality. However, they still have more to prove.

Namely, can they beat the Green Bay Packers?

The Bears have one win over the Pack since 2018. That game in the final week of the 2024 regular season, when Cairo Santos nailed a field goal at the buzzer for the Bears' first week since October 2024, the first win over Green Bay since December 2018 and the first win at Lambeau Field since November 2015.

No doubt, the Packers want retribution.

But the Bears know just as well as anyone that their success and standing takes on a new meaning if they can beat the Packers in this new Ben Johnson era.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions