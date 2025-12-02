The Wiener's Circle giving out free hot dogs today after Ben Johnson's shirtless celebration

The Brief The Wiener's Circle is giving out free hot dogs after Bears coach Ben Johnson went shirtless celebrating a win. The stunt matched what fans picked in a social media poll. The Bears, now 9–3, head to arch-rival Green Bay next.



The Wiener's Circle is giving out free hot dogs Tuesday after Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson celebrated a win against the Philadelphia Eagles by taking off his shirt in the locker room.

What we know:

The notorious Lincoln Park stand has already offered free hot dogs once this season to mark the Bears victory over the Cowboys when quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns.

In an Oct. 22 social media poll, the restaurant asked customers which stunt was most likely to earn the city more free hot dogs; respondents chose "shirtless Ben Johnson."

After the Bears’ Black Friday win, Johnson removed his shirt while shouting his usual post-game chant, prompting the Wiener's Circle to post the clip and announce another giveaway.

The restaurant later updated its marquee to read, "We got a new Mayor Johnson."

What's next:

The Bears are 9–3 on the season and will travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face the rival Green Bay Packers (8-3-1).