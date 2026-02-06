Check your pockets: $1 million Powerball ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas station

The Brief A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday at a Refiners Citgo gas station in Forest Park, a suburb of Chicago, after the player matched all five white ball numbers. Store owner Jagdish Singh said it is the largest lottery prize sold at the gas station in 15 years, and the business will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Illinois Lottery officials said it is the first Powerball prize of $1 million or more sold in the state this year, with the next jackpot estimated at $102 million.



Someone in suburban Chicago has a good reason to check their pockets after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday, lottery officials said.

What we know:

The winning ticket was sold at the Refiners Citgo gas station at 7323 Randolph St. in Forest Park, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The player matched all five white ball numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 27, 29, 30, 37 and 58.

"I couldn’t believe it—we’ve been waiting for this moment!," said Jagdish Singh, store owner. "We don’t know who the winner is yet, but with all the local foot traffic, there’s a good chance they’re from the surrounding area."

Singh said it is the largest lottery prize sold at the gas station since he purchased the business 15 years ago.

"We sold a $400,000 scratch-off ticket last summer, but this is our first time hitting the million-dollar mark," Singh said.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a bonus equal to 1% of the prize, or $10,000, lottery officials said.

The Illinois Lottery said it is the first Powerball prize of $1 million or more sold in the state this year.

What's next:

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, Feb. 7, is an estimated $102 million.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online through the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. Players can also add the Power Play option for an additional $1.