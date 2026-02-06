Naperville woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend in 2020: officials

The Brief A DuPage County jury found 40-year-old Rosa Lagrone guilty Friday of murdering her boyfriend, Darnell Manns, following a four-day trial. Prosecutors said Lagrone shot Manns during an argument at her Naperville-area home in November 2020; he later died from his injuries at a hospital. Lagrone has remained in custody on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to return to court on April 1.



A 40-year-old Naperville woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend in 2020, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Rosa Lagrone, 40, formerly of Naperville, was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Darnell Manns, by a jury on Friday after a four-day trial.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Lagrone and Manns were at her home in the 0-100 block of 25W Keswick Lane in unincorporated Naperville around 2:16 p.m. Lagrone was allegedly arguing with Manns about dating another woman. The argument escalated to Lagrone shooting Manns with a pistol, hitting him in the arm and torso, according to officials. An investigation revealed that the bullet went through Manns' arm and lodged into his spine.

According to officials, Lagrone then used Manns' Facebook account to live video chat with the woman whom Manns had been dating while he was on the floor in the background in a pool of blood.

Rosa Lagrone, 40

Manns was later transported to a local hospital and died of injuries.

Lagrone was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and domestic battery. She was later indicted on five additional charges of murder and has remained in custody with a $1.5 million bond.

What they're saying:

"While today’s guilty verdict will not bring Darnell back to those who loved him, it does reveal the truth about what happened on November 6, 2020, and holds Rosa Lagrone accountable for the murder of Darnell Manns," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

What's next:

Lagrone's next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.