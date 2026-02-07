Third water main break this year hits Dixmoor: About 50 homes impacted

The Brief About 50 homes in Dixmoor lost water Saturday after a water main break at 143rd Street and Marshfield Avenue; crews initially repaired it, but another nearby break was discovered and is expected to be fixed Sunday. Officials say there is no boil water order in place, and it’s unclear when full service will be restored. This is the third water main break in Dixmoor this year, following one last weekend that affected half the village and another in January that forced school closures.



About 50 homes have been affected by another water main break in Dixmoor on Saturday, according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

This is the third water main break in Dixmoor so far this year.

What we know:

A water main break occurred at 143rd and Marshfield Avenue in Dixmoor on Saturday.

According to officials, crews are working the fix the issue that affects about 50 homes in the area.

The homes have no water as a result of the break.

It's unclear when the issue will be resolved.

Around 8:17 p.m., officials announced the initial water main break had been repaired, but there was another one that would need to be fixed on Sunday.

It's unclear where this new water main break is located, but officials believe it is near the one at 143rd and Marshfield Avenue.

No boil water order was enforced.

The backstory:

About half the residents of Dixmoor were affected by another water main break last Sunday.

And in late January, a water main break in Dixmoor forced two schools to close during freezing temperatures.