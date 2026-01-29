Chicago-area water main break forces 2 school closures

The Brief A water main break in Dixmoor shut down two schools and left nearby homes without water Thursday morning. The break happened near 146th Street and Seeley Avenue, prompting closures of Rosa L. Parks Middle School and Martin Luther King Elementary School. Officials have not said when water service will be restored or how many homes were affected.



A water main break in Dixmoor prompted the closure of two schools on Thursday with neighboring homes losing access to water.

What we know:

The water main break happened around 7 a.m. near 146th Street and Seeley Avenue. As a result, Rosa L. Parks Middle School and Martin Luther King Elementary School were closed on Thursday.

Dixmoor officials have not said how many homes were impacted or when they expect service to be restored.

Big picture view:

Dixmoor completed a infrastructure improvement project in September 2024, addressing a series of frequent water main breaks that had haunted the south suburb.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.