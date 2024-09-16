Dixmoor aims to end years of water woes with major water main upgrade

The Brief Dixmoor's water main infrastructure improvement project is complete, addressing past failures and increasing water pressure and reliability, though officials acknowledge that further work is needed.



The water nightmare for the people of Dixmoor may finally be solved.

Officials announced the completion of the Dixmoor water main infrastructure improvement project Monday.

In 2021, multiple water main breaks led to a system failure. Since then, the village has not had a reliable water supply, leading to multiple water main breaks.

At the ribbon cutting Monday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said while this is a big step for Dixmoor, the work is not done.

The village said this new pipe and capping existing mains will increase water pressure and reliability. It will also prevent water loss.