2 found dead in Richton Park apartment shooting

What we know:

Richton Park police responded about 6:37 p.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 22400 block of Richton Square Road. Officers determined the shooting had occurred inside an apartment in the 22500 block of Jackson Court, where they found two unresponsive individuals inside a unit.

Richton Park Fire Department personnel pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office later determined the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.

A small child was also found inside the apartment by first responders. The child was assessed at the scene, was not injured and was later released to a parent at the police station, authorities said.

During the initial response, officers located a man on a nearby street and determined through preliminary investigation that he had been inside the apartment during the incident. He was detained and transported to the Richton Park Police Department for questioning and remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Illinois State Police assisted by processing the apartment for evidence, and investigators recovered a firearm. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Felony Review Division has been notified and is reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Police said the investigation remains active.