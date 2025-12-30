Chicago crime: Suburban man robbed South Side business at gunpoint, police say

The Brief A suburban man was charged with the armed robbery of a business on Chicago's South Side. Earnest Jackson was charged with aggravated robbery, police said. He was arrested on Tuesday in Maywood.



A suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a business on Chicago’s South Side last month.

Earnest Jackson, 47, of Maywood, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Earnest Jackson (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Jackson was identified as the suspect who, allegedly, on Nov. 15, demanded property from a commercial business in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street in Auburn Gresham.

He was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday in the 2000 block of S. 3rd Avenue in Maywood.

Jackson is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.