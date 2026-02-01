Water main break affects half of Chicago suburb, officials say

About half the residents of south suburban Dixmoor are again facing a water main break on Sunday.

What we know:

It’s just the latest water main break, an issue that has plagued the village of a little under 3,000 residents for years.

The water main break is located at 139th Street between Dixie Highway and Thornton Road. The 8-inch water main is a major line delivering water to about half the community, according to the village.

Crews were working to repair the break as of Sunday afternoon.

Last week, another water main break forced the closure of two schools amid frigid temperatures.