Chicago weather: Cold, blustery night gives way to warmer days ahead

Partly cloudy skies Friday night are expected to give way to clearer conditions overnight as temperatures continue to fall across the Chicago area.

As of Friday evening, temperatures were in the mid-20s, with 25 degrees reported at O’Hare International Airport and north winds around 13 mph, making it feel closer to 14 degrees. Gusts up to 25 mph are expected overnight, pushing wind chills into the single digits in some areas.

Light lake-effect snow developed Friday evening, mainly affecting areas east of Chicago, including parts of northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan. The snow is expected to diminish over the next 12 to 14 hours.

Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the single digits in suburban areas, with downtown Chicago hovering near 10 degrees. Conditions will remain blustery through the night before winds ease slightly Saturday.

Saturday will be cold, with highs near 23 degrees under mostly sunny skies early, followed by increasing clouds later in the day and a slight chance of a passing snow shower. Highs will remain in the 20s, about 7 to 8 degrees below average.

Temperatures are expected to moderate heading into next week, climbing into the 30s on Sunday, near seasonal norms, and rising into the 40s Monday and Tuesday. While temperatures are forecast to dip back into the 30s by midweek, they will remain above average, with highs in the 50s possible later in the 10-day forecast.