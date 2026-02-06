Vigil honors mother killed in South Side shooting as baby survives

The Brief A vigil was held Friday for 26-year-old Gabryel Ayres, a mother shot and killed on the South Side while her 14-month-old baby was in the back seat and unharmed. The shooting occurred near 79th Street and South May Street; a man in the vehicle was injured, and suspects remain at large. Leaders urged the public to come forward as a $20,000 reward is offered for information.



A community vigil was held on Friday for a young mother who was shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side this week — her 14-month-old baby in the back seat when gunfire erupted.

Police are still looking for the people responsible, as two separate rewards are now being offered for information in the case.

What we know:

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Gabryel Ayres, according to the Cook County Crime Stoppers reward poster. Authorities say she was shot multiple times near 79th Street and South May Street, before her vehicle crashed into another car.

The man who was in the vehicle with Ayres at the time was injured in the shooting. Her baby girl, despite dozens of shots being fired, was miraculously unharmed.

Faith leaders and city officials are now pleading with the public to come forward if they know who carried out the attack.

"Talk about it like that mother is your sister or your mother, think about that baby that's going to grow up with no mother. That ought to prick your conscience to do something. And if it doesn't, then you're a frightening, scary human being and should be locked up," said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church.

Pfleger announced he is matching Cook County Crime Stoppers’ $10,000 reward, doubling the incentive for information that leads to arrests.

At the same intersection where the shooting happened, community members gathered Friday for a vigil — alongside a Chicago Police Department roll call.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also attended, addressing Auburn Gresham residents and acknowledging the ongoing toll of gun violence.

"It's tragedies like this that remind us of how much more work we have to do. This is not a season to gloat, but it's also not a season to be in despair," Johnson said.

Johnson added that justice must include accountability — and long-term solutions.

"We're going to find and bring justice to not just this family but families across the city who have been struck by violence. We're going to hold those individuals responsible, but that doesn't just mean locking them up. It means making sure we don't create other individuals that believe the only way in which to survive in this city is through violence and crime," he said.

Local and state leaders echoed those calls, demanding an end to the violence and urging Chicagoans to speak up.

"This is real life," said State Senator Willie Preston (D-16th District). "I'm going to tell people like it is. I'm calling these monsters what they are; these are monsters. We're going to find you and make sure we hold you accountable."

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867). Tips can be made anonymously.