Two men injured in Roseland shooting on Saturday: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a Roseland shooting on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
According to police, three men approached two men, a 31-year-old and a 45-year-old, who were standing near the sidewalk in the 10700 block of S. Indiana Avenue around 3:04 p.m.
At least one of the three men pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other two, and then fled the scene.
The 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.
The 45-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.