Two men injured in Roseland shooting on Saturday: police

Two men were injured in a Roseland shooting on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

According to police, three men approached two men, a 31-year-old and a 45-year-old, who were standing near the sidewalk in the 10700 block of S. Indiana Avenue around 3:04 p.m.

At least one of the three men pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other two, and then fled the scene.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

The 45-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.