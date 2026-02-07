Woman shot, killed on Chicago’s North Side worked for city agency, officials say

The Brief A 36-year-old woman found shot to death inside a home on Chicago's North Side had worked for the city, officials said. Da'J Flowers served as a senior administrative assistant for the Office of Emergency Management and Budget, a spokesperson confirmed. The shooting is under investigation, police said.



The 36-year-old woman found shot to death inside a home on Chicago’s North Side on Friday worked as a city employee, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The victim was found unresponsive in a home in the 6900 block of N. Bell Avenue in West Ridge on Friday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She had at least one gunshot wound to her abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the city identified the victim as Da’J Flowers, who was a senior administrative assistant for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC). She had previously worked for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

"Da’J’s passing is a terrible loss to her family and to us here at OEMC and the City of Chicago," the OEMC spokesperson said.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.