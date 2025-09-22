The Wieners Circle to dish out free hot dogs after Caleb Williams' big day

The Brief Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes in the Bears’ 31-14 win over the Cowboys. The Wieners Circle will give away free hot dogs after promising the deal if he hit that mark. Details on the giveaway’s timing and limits haven’t been announced.



The Chicago Bears' dominant first win of the season is sure to satisfy the appetite of fans, in more ways than one.

On Friday, Chicago's most infamous hot dog stand, The Wiener's Circle, promised to give away free hot dogs Tuesday if quarterback Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams did just that, tying his career high with four touchdown throws, all to different receivers in the Bears' 31-14 victory.

When Williams heard about the deal after the game, his message was simple: "Congrats everybody, you get free hot dogs."

The Wieners Circle apparently has reached out to Vienna Beef to handle the hungry hordes expected to descend upon the Wrigleyville staple.

No details have been given yet about the hot dog giveaway, including how long it will last or how many free hot dogs will be bunned.

For those interested in claiming their gratis glizzy, The Wieners Circle is located at 2622 N. Clark St.

What's next:

Williams will look to recreate his hot dog-hailing magic on the road next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2).