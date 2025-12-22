2 teens arrested in beating of man, 62, on CTA bus, police say

The Brief A 62-year-old man remains hospitalized nearly a week after his family says he was beaten by three teens on a CTA bus. Relatives say he was trying to help one teen with bus fare when the attack happened. The family hopes sharing his story will spark changes to improve safety on public transportation.



Two teen suspects were arrested after a 62-year-old man was brutally attacked on a CTA bus, leaving him hospitalized with severe head injuries.

The arrests came as the victim's family were seeking action after the alleged beating.

The two suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were charged with multiple felony counts including aggravated battery of a victim age 60 and up.

What we know:

Family members say Larry Gilkey stepped out of his home last Tuesday to buy cigarettes and never made it back.

They later learned Gilkey was attacked on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Gilkey’s nephew, who asked not to be identified, said his uncle was trying to help one of three teens who later attacked him.

"One of the kids that attacked him asked him for two dollars so that he could ride the bus," the nephew said. "When he pulled money out of his pocket to give that kid the two dollars, another kid hit him. So he wants to help someone and it turned out a different way."

A Chicago family is searching for answers and calling for action after a 62-year-old man was brutally attacked on a CTA bus, leaving him hospitalized with severe head injuries. (Provided to Fox Chicago)

Gilkey suffered severe head trauma and has been hospitalized for nearly a week. His family says he was placed in a medically induced coma and is now awake, though the full extent of his injuries remains unknown.

"He woke up and didn’t even know where he was," his nephew said.

Chicago police later identified the three teens using surveillance footage from CTA bus cameras.

For the family, the attack underscores growing concerns about safety on public transportation.

"It’s just not right. It’s not OK," the nephew said. "They need to come up with a plan to curb the violence that goes on public transportation. They have to protect the citizens."

The family shared a message directed at the teens involved.

"Just make better decisions," the nephew said. "Being a person that was born and raised in Chicago, I love Chicago, but people just need to make better decisions."

Looking Ahead:

Family members say Gilkey faces a long road to recovery, and they are unsure if he will be able to return to work.