Two shot on CTA Pink Line train in Chicago's Loop, one dies: reports

Two people were shot early Tuesday on a CTA Pink Line train in downtown Chicago and one of them has died, according to reports.

What we know:

Chicago police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a CTA Pink Line train in the Loop. The scene was near Wells and Washington streets.

First responders were seen loading a victim into an ambulance, and one of the victims reportedly died.

CTA service was temporarily suspended on the Pink, Brown, Orange and Green lines while detectives worked the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, and it remains unclear the condition of the second person shot.

The backstory:

The shooting comes amid a series of recent incidents on CTA trains.

On Friday, a man set a fire on a Blue Line train in Wicker Park. That happened about a month after an arson attack in which a woman was set on fire on another Blue Line train.

The same day as the fire last Friday, the CTA announced it was increasing security across the system. The agency said it would add more police officers, private security patrols and canine teams after federal transportation officials called for additional safety measures.

What they're saying:

"I am getting a little nervous taking the CTA," Warren Mosser said. "I feel like your head has to be on a swivel and as the CTA says, if you see something, say something. But I do feel like more increased police activity needs to happen."

"So many Chicagoans depend on the CTA to get to work, such as myself and millions of others, and without a safe way to get to work, how are we gonna live in the city?" he added.

What's next:

CTA riders are encouraged to check for service updates as train operations return to normal.